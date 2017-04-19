LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed appeal of a convict of murdering his wife in a courtroom.

A prosecutor told the court that the convict’s wife had applied for dissolution of marriage and he stopped her to withdraw the case. She was living at Darul Aman from where she appeared in the court for her case where the convict killed her. The appellant said that the trial court convicted him due to lack of evidence. He appealed to the court to set aside his conviction. After hearing both sides, a LHC division benh dismissed the convict’s appeal.