LAHORE - An awareness seminar on “Autism Spectrum Disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder” was held on Tuesday in which a large number of parents, doctors, psychologists, social workers and school teachers participated. The Autism Spectrum Disorders Welfare Trust (ASDWT) organised it.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Rukhsana Shah, the chairperson of ASDWT, said all over the world, many rehabilitation and therapeutic centers were working for the rehabilitation of Autistic children but unfortunately, in Pakistan, no importance was given to the increasing incidence of Autism.

She demanded the government to take action to spread awareness regarding autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). “Autism Units and Centre should be established in all the special schools and other special education centres all over Pakistan,” she said.

Mrs. Rukhsana Shah said that the aim of ASDWT was to spread maximum awareness regarding ASD, ADHD and SLD all over Pakistan. Our objective is to create critical mass of trained teachers and parents. Mrs. Rukhsana Shah also gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the symptoms of ASD and ADHD.

Ms. Asma Ahmed, Senior Clinical Psychologist, ASDWT said that there is a dire need for legislation regarding inclusion of these differently abled children. They are super smart. Children with ASD, ADHD and SLD usually have some extra ordinary talent or hidden potential which need to be unlocked by the professionals and therapists and then further polished to help them become more independent. She gave a detailed presentation on the Management of autistic children.