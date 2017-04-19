LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains on Tuesday inaugurated two new traffic control sectors in Lahore’s Township and Ichhra districts to facilitate public.

The city traffic police would provide multiple services to citizen under one-roof at the newly inaugurated centers. The hassle-free services include issuance of driving licenses, verification, and submission of fine amount over violation of traffic laws.

CCPO Wains further said that traffic warden lives in a state of adoration since they perform duties to facilitate public in scorching heat. “Traffic control duties and job description of this department is directly co-relates with public. Every person who comes out from his home prays at first that he may reach to his destination safe and sound. Those traffic wardens who are performing their duties in order to facilitate public under an extreme temperature deserve appreciation,” the CCPO added.

He was addressing a ceremony during the inauguration of Ichhra Traffic Sector. Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed, SP Saddar Sardar Asif, SP Model Town Ismail Kharrak, concerned DSPs, traffic wardens and chairpersons of trade unions and Moulana Fazal ul Raheem of Jamiya Naeemiya were also present on this occasion.

The inhabitants will get facilitated by the establishment of Ichhra and Township traffic sectors and they could save precious time by avoiding long travel for the sake of driving license. “Traffic police is more blessed, because it gets more opportunities to facilitate public and have more direct interaction with public,” the police chief said.

Wains also stated that the Lahore police introduced software named as Local-eye in order to strengthen its coordination with public. Under the Local Eye system, from Lord Mayer to Counselors, all are members of this community, he added. “All the citizens are appealed to deliver us all the information regarding local streets and neighbourhoods through their public representatives and incase of any abnormal situation do contact your nearest police station or send SMS at 8330.”

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed said that under the leadership of Lahore CCPO, the establishment of two new traffic sectors for the sake of public facilitation is the beginning of success and this would be extended to other parts of the city very soon.

At these sectors, the CTO said, citizens will be facilitated for learner, duplicate, and international driving license permits along with the submission of their challans in case of traffic violations. The latest project was completed with an estimated cost of Rs10 million. The establishment of two new sectors would help police facilitate thousands of citizens on monthly basis, he said. “The establishment of two new traffic sectors is a gift for public from the city traffic police department.” Local traders told The Nation that they were highly thankful to City Traffic Police Lahore for the establishment of these two new traffic sectors and deployment of staff for public. They also assured full cooperation to the police department on this occasion.