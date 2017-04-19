LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Lahore commissioner to implement its order against protests on The Mall.

Justice Muzammal Akhtar Shabir of LHC passed the order after police assurance to enforce law. A law officer appeared in the court and gave an undertaking on behalf of the provincial police that the orders would be implemented. He said that the ban on protest on The Mall was still intact since November 2011 after the LHC had directed the Punjab government not to allow any person or group to protest and block this road.

The judge directed the Punjab government to take every possible step to implement the order and not to allow anyone to protest or block the Mall road. Ali Jawad, a local resident, filed the petition through his counsel Sheraz Zaka and argued that public gatherings on roads for protests were vulnerable targets of terrorists’ attacks. The recent attack on protests on The Mall was the evidence of this issue, the lawyer said. He said to protest for the genuine demand was a fundamental right of citizens, yet it increases the vulnerability of people to terrorist attack as terrorist were targeting those places where people gather in large number like The Mall road and attack on Sehwan Sharif on February 16.

He submitted that protest on busy roads not only cause hazards in smooth traffic flow as well as movement of people and also had adversely affect the business of people which was their fundamental right. He said that although peaceful protest was a fundamental right, yet it must be borne in the light of superior court's judgments that when two fundamental rights conflict then rights of community should have precedence over the rights of few individuals.

VERDICT RESERVED

The LHC reserved verdict on a petition challenging appointment of Qasim M Niaz as chairman National Tariff Commission (NTC). A citizen had challenged the appointment of Niaz as chariamn of NTC through his counsel Advocate Shahfqat Chohan. He alleged that this appointment was made without approval of the federal cabinet. He alleged that Niaz did not qualify for the post. He submitted that the impugned appointment was made in violation of the law and command of the superior courts. He prayed the court to declare his appointment as illegal. A deputy attorney general, however, opposed the petitioner’s stance saying that NTC was revamped to protect the local trade while appointment of the respondent was made through a summary of the federal cabinet meeting. After hearing both sides, Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC reserved the verdict.

Lesco chief summoned

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday summoned Lesco chief in a contempt petition for not complying with an order regarding over-billing.

Syed Hussain Naqvi had filed the petition through his counsel Ch Ajmal and submitted that his electricity bill was not being corrected despite the clear orders of the court. Overbilling cause huge problems for the citizens, said the counsel. He said contempt proceedings should be initiated against Lesco chief for not complying with court orders regarding over-billing.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the court summoned the Lesco chief.