LAHORE - All the mediums of painting have their own unique qualities and limitations but it is the will and expertise of the creator to mould it according to his idea and get the desired results.

A group show exhibition titled ‘Dare to dream’ featuring artwork of 16 artists was held yesterday at Zulfi’s Art Gallery.

Miniature paintings in different style and technique mesmerized the audience and established the fact that Pakistani artists are becoming more creative.

The paintings were based on gouache on wasli /gold paper, acrylic on canvas, mixed media on paper, pastel on paper, graphite on wasli and mixed media on wasli. The artists whose work has been on display at gallery included Amira Farooq, Farheen Maqsood, Muhammad Habib Akram, Shehzad, Salman Arshad, Kausar Iqbal, Kiran Waseem, Mariam Arshad, Suleman Arshad, Sujjal Kayani, Raza Bukhari, Rehman Zada, Sana Saeed, Amna Suheyl, Tanzeela and Shamsuddin Tanwari.

Farheen Maqsood whose work was based Gouache on Wasli/gold paper highlighted about the inner and outer relationship between family members, close friends, colleagues and within peer circle. It was worthy piece of art as well as astonishing to expect such kind of art from an emerging talent of our country.

Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi of Zulfi’s Art Gallery told The Nation that artists who have showcased their paintings are student’s hails from different provinces.

“The miniature technique is a laborious and precious art form. This relatively painting form is gaining recognition and popularity in the international arena and work of these rising artists are impressive,” he said.

Amira Farooq, whose work has been showcased at the exhibition, said anyone who has spent time on their art knows what a cathartic experience it can be.

“Not only is it an escape from the everyday world, but it also allows you to express your feelings and deal with issues. Most of my painting is based on acrylic on canvas and based on my own experiences of life.”

Another artist, Muhammad Habib Akram said that he would like to learn a lot from everyday experiences that people go through and interpret it deals with their work. “I have painted on mixed media on wasli and my inspiration is changing human behavior,” he said. The exhibition will continue until April 25.