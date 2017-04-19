LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved the establishment of Khidmat Markaz in all of 36 districts of the province.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said: “Public service is the mission of Punjab government and establishment of Khidmat Markiz is a vital step in this regard”.

He said Khidmat Markaz have been set up in six districts while state-of-the-art Khidmat Markaz in remaining districts will be made functional by December where people will be able to get 17 services under one-roof.

He said third party validation and financial audit of Khidmat Markaz will also be carried out. He said an excellent Khidmat Markaz centre has been established in Faisalabad. He said that Khidmat Markaz are also functional in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Gujranwala apart from Faisalabad.

Shehbaz said strict monitoring of Khidmat Markaz will be carried out. The CM constituted a committee headed by the chief secretary to frame recommendations in a week.

He said project management unit should also be constituted and necessary legislation carried out for implementation of the programme.

Draft of Right to Services Act 2017 is ready and it will be presented in the assembly for approval.

Safe City review meet

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review Punjab Safe City Project. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the project has been initiated to provide protection to people and this vital project is being launched in six big cities of the province including Lahore.

He said protection of life and property of the people is top priority of the government and benefitting from latest technology to improve public peace is need of the hour.

He said Safe City project will make the cities secure and will play a vital role in elimination of criminals and terrorists.

He said that high standard should be ensured during completion of the project at Lahore. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Col (R) Muhammad Ayub Gadhi, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Acting IGP, Chairman P&D, Senior Officers of Punjab Safe City Project and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Punjab Saaf Pani project was reviewed. Addressing the meeting, the CM said potable water is symbol of life and for this purpose; a mega project has been evolved to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

He said that the programme has been delayed due to some incompetent and unprofessional officers, but now, the government would repeat the past mistakes.

He said the project will be started from tehsils of South Punjab. He said for the implementation of the project, the provincial government has constituted two companies – Punjab Saaf Pani Company South and North – and their capacity building is very necessary. He said talented human resource should be recruited for these companies purely on merit.

The Chief Minister directed to open regional office of Saaf Pani Company South in South Punjab immediately and said that Chief Executive Officer will remain in the field at least for three days a week and Secretary Housing will pay visits to the field twice a week. Shehbaz Sharif said that he will personally visit the regional office and preside over meetings there.