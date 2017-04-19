LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Tuesday with large scale loadshedding and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

In Lahore, the mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius, making Tuesday the hottest day of current summer. The mercury has never touched this height in mid of April. In 1941, mercury touched 46 degree Centrigrade during the last week of April. This record is under threat if the dryness persists during the current month.

The mercury is already 3-4 degree Celsius above normal level due to persistent dryness, lack of winds and abundance of sunshine. The heat wave is likely to intensify as no significant rain giving system is approaching during the current week.

Sibbi, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Larkana and DG Khan remained hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Kot Addu was recorded 46C, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Sahiwal, Multan, Jacobabad, Faisalabad, DI Khan and Jhang 45 degree Centigrade.

In Lahore, people preferred to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

As per the experts, atmospheric temperature is recorded under shade and as such it is much lower than under the sun.

“People directly exposed to sunlight feel much higher temperature. At noon, temperature under solar radiation may be 60 degree Celsius or above. As such there are serious hazards of going outdoors without precautionary measures like taking umbrella or covering head”, said meteorological expert Shaukat Ali Awan. As the shortfall increased with the rising consumption of electricity in the wake of use of air conditioners and desert coolers in houses, offices and business places, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) resorted to unannounced loadshedding.

Unscheduled loadshedding and frequent electricity tripping also affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to severe water shortage in parts of Lahore.

Lahore canal as usual attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youths but also elderly people were seen taking bath in the canal water.

At some places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured water. Cold drinks corners, ice cream parlors and vendors selling seasonal drinks made roaring business with the gradual increase in the mercury level. In the evening when temperature was low, the markets witnessed considerable increase in the sale of umbrellas, sunglasses and water tubs for children. Medical experts have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures to save themselves from heat stroke and dehydration. They have urged the citizens to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, cover head while going out and enhance fruit and liquid intake.

They advised extra care for children and elderly people.

According to experts, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Thursday.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Met office has forecast severe heat for plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sukkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Naseerabad, Makran and Sibbi divisions. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at a few places in Malakand, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.