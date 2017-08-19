LAHORE - Essays on Islam, Pakistan and army are reported to have been omitted by Punjab Curriculum and Text Board (PCTB) from primary class syllabus. According to media reports, pictures of father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Minar-i-Pakistan, and Pakistan’s map have also not been included in the syllabus.

The syllabus no more contains a five-page chapter on Major Raja Abdul-Aziz Bhatti (Aziz Bhatti), who received highest award for valour - Nishan-e-Haider.