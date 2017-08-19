LAHORE: Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the officials to monitor the welfare policy so that problems being faced by the families of martyred policemen could be solved on a priority basis.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the IG was addressing a meeting at the Central Police Office. He directed all district police officers to personally meet the families of martyrs once a month and solve their problems. He said the welfare policy issued by the Central Police Office must be enforced.

He directed all RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise such cases so that chances of delay could be minimised. He said that educational expenses and scholarships for martyrs’ children should be paid without any delay.

Arif said that mobile phone application Welfare Eye, which was meant for the families of the policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty, should be introduced in other districts as well.

The DIG (welfare) told the meeting that Rs887.12 million from the Welfare Fund had been distributed to police employees and their families this year so far for scholarships, dowry and other allowances.

Additional IG (Operations) Mohsin Hassan Butt, Additional IG (D&I) Ejaz Hussain Shah, Additional IG (Special Branch) Faisal Shahkar, Additional IG (Investigation) Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG (Operations) Amir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (HQ) BA Nasir, DIG (Special Branch) Zaeem Sheikh, DIG (PHP) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG (Welfare) Waseem Ahmad Khan Sial, DIG (IT) Humayun Bashir Tarar and other officers also attended the meeting.