LHC rejects contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt petition against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif over charges of speaking against Supreme Court judges. Shahid Rana advocate had moved the petition, saying that the ex-PM was targeting judiciary and giving speeches against Supreme Court judges after his disqualification. This act of Nawaz Sharif was tantamount to contempt of court, he maintained. A deputy attorney general however opposed his petition, arguing that the petition for contempt of Supreme Court could not be filed in the Lahore High Court. He pleaded the court to dismiss the petition for being not maintainable. After hearing both sides, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh dismissed the petition. In a separate petition against money laundering of 64 personalities, the LHC sought arguments of both parties. The LHC also dismissed petition against newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi. –Staff Reporter

Plea against artificial shortage of sugar dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging increased price of sugar in local markets. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order, holding that fixing sugar’s price was not the responsibility of the courts. Obaidullah Kalyar advocate had filed the petition and submitted that the sugar mills’ owners had created artificial sugar shortage in the markets due to which the price of sugar had increased from Rs45 to Rs78. He alleged that sugar mills had stocks while there was no shortage of sugar in the country but it were the mills’ owners who were creating sugar shortage to mint money. He alleged that capitalists, political personalities and government officials were doing so with the support of each other. He requested the court to order government authorities to take action against hoarders. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, CJ Shah observed that it was not the responsibility of the courts to fix prices of sugar in the country. The CJ dismissed the petition for not being maintainable. –Staff Reporter

SC moved to make Model Town inquiry report public

LAHORE: A constitutional petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking directives for the Lahore High Court registrar to make public the inquiry report conducted by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi into 2014 Model Town incident in which 14 people lost their lives and more than 100 others got severely injured. Sheraz Zaka, an eminent lawyer, filed the petition in the SC Lahore registry and submitted that the inquiry report was apparently not being disclosed because of some apprehensions. A number of petitions were moved to the LHC requesting it to make the inquiry report public but these were pending so far. He relied upon Article 19 of the Constitution which guaranteed freedom of speech and expression and it was people’s right to know the inquiry report. He further said that the inquiry report consisted on recommendations which ultimately would result into improvement of the government’s functioning. The lawyer requested the court to order LHC registrar to make the inquiry report public on the LHC website. –Staff Reporter

Humaira Arshad patches up with Ahmed Butt again

­LAHORE: Singer Humaira Arshad and her husband Ahmed Butt have once again patched up days after leveling allegations against one another. The couple had lately exchanged harsh words after which both sought help from their family members who reached the house and jumped into the fight. Police arrived at the scene and arrested the singer’s brother along with Ahmed Butt and his brothers. They had also registered case against both the parties and started investigation. However, during latest hearing, the court accepted bails of the accused after both parties settled the dispute. –Online