PFA to turns guns on tea-makers

LAHORE: After carrying out effective campaigns against eateries which were serving unhygienic food, the Punjab Food Authority has now spearheaded its teams to test tea samples available in the market. Teams of the food aurthority Friday collected all the samples of famous tea manufacturing companies from open market. These include Vital Tea, Tapal, Tapal Green Tea, Tapal Gulbahar Tea, Tapal Danay Dar, Tapal Family, Mixture and Blue Label Tea. Director General Noorul Amin Mengal says after laboratory reports, PFA will take action against those brands whose reports will come negative. Along the tea samples, PFA also collected samples of Shezan Tomato ketchup, Gourmet ketchup, Sahngrilla ketchup, National Tomato ketchup and Mitchell's tomato ketchup.–Staff Reporter

Walkways to link Orange Line to MBS, railway station

LAHORE: The Orange Line Metro Train will be connected with the Lahore Metro Bus System as well as the Lahore Railway Station through special walkways for pedestrians. Adviser to Chief Minister and Chairman of the steering committee for the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Kh Ahmad Hassan informed Friday the Lahore Development Authority will execute this project at a cost of Rs2.75 billion. He said an underpass will be constructed for connecting the underground Anarkali Station of Orange Line Metro Train at Jain Mandir with the MAO College station of Lahore Metro Bus. Pedestrians will be able to embark or disembark from one mode of transport for getting ride on the other one by using this walkway. Similarly a 40 feet elevated moving walkway will be installed for connecting Lahore Railway station with the Bohrwala Chowk station of Orange Line Metro Train at Nicholson Road. Passengers intended to move between these two locations will not have to walk even for one step for this purpose. They will be able to go from one point to the other just by standing on this moving walkulator, he informed. He further said LDA has invited applications for prequalification of engineering firms and contractors, willing to execute this project by Sept 9.–Staff Reporter

Case management plan for district judiciary okayed

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday said a case management plan had been approved for district judiciary across the Punjab for provision of quick justice to the litigants at grassroot level. In an informal talks with court reporters here, he said that initially, the plan would be enforce from September 1 but amendments could be made by considering the recommendations of lawyers, judicial officers and litigants by September 30. He said as per the case management plan, civil judges and additional sessions judges would be posted in every district in accordance with number of cases. He said cases had been divided in different categories and special courts and judges were posted to hear each category. "Civil, family, criminal, environment, commercial and other categories were formed and special judges had been reserved for each category", he added. The chief justice said all cases would be allotted numbers on basis of district and court number and it would be implemented from next year. He said the sanctioned strength of district judiciary judges was about 2400 whereas 1700 judges were serving in at present. He said process to fill the vacant posts would be started from coming October under examination cell. He said under reformation package, the judges would wear gowns whereas judicial staff would wear uniform from September 1.–App

12 accused arrested

LAHORE: SP City Investigation Syed Qarar Hussain Shah Friday said special police teams of the Investigation Wing arrested 12 accused involved in murder, dacoity and robbery cases and recovered items worth millions of rupees. Speaking at a press conference at the Lower Mall here, he said Investigation Badami Bagh arrested Muhammad Shehzad who had killed Noor Faza and Bushra Bibi in the name of honour. The Homicide City Division police arrested seven accused- Jabbar Nasir, Rukhsana Bib, Umer, Jawad Hanif,Imran and Haider Ali- involved in a murder case. The police also recovered five pistols from them. Incharge Investigation Ravi police smashed a dacoit and robber gang, and arrested its members- Sikandar and Noman besides recovering Rs 700,000, three pistols and ten motorcycles. The SP City Investigation announced cash and commendatroy certificates for the teams.–App