LAHORE - Punjab University’s Academic Council has approved bachelor-level medical programmes i.e. MBBS and BDS along with curriculum as taught in King Edward Medical University from the academic session 2017.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir in which PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, heads of academic departments and professors participated. The medical programmes (HEC Level-6, 7 & 8 and PMDC level-1, 2, 3 & 4) would be offered under PU’s Faculty of Health Sciences, formerly known as Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry. Addressing the meeting, the VC said that PU administration aims at establishing state-of-the-art medical college and hospital and it would provide the best health services to the people. “The administration is making efforts to revise curriculum of all academic programs on modern lines,” he added. Besides establishment of a nursing college, the meeting approved several agenda items regarding recommendations of board of studies of all faculties regarding revision of curriculum and other related matters.

RESULTS

The PU Examinations Department has declared the results of BSc Medical Laboratory Technology Course (4 year programme) Part-I, annual examination 2016 and BS Applied Geology Fourth Professional second annual 2016 and annual 2017.

Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.