LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counterpart Pervez Khattak late on Friday and offered help in dengue fight.

According to a handout, Shehbaz said his government is ready to extend cooperation to KP government to control dengue.

“People living in KP are our brothers and sisters and their help is our responsibility. This time is not of politics. This is time to fight dengue. We should serve people and Punjab stands by KP in this hour of need, ” the CM told his KP counterpart.

The experience and plan evolved by Punjab for eradicating dengue is available for KP, he said, adding that the services of provincial paramedics are also present for them.

“We will be very happy to help our brethren,” the CM concluded.

Earlier, Shehbaz directed the provincial health minister to help the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa control the spread of dengue in Peshawar.

The chief minister directed the Punjab health minister and health secretary to contact the KP government and extend full cooperation to them. He said “people living in KP are our brethren and we are ready to extend all-out support to them to effectively deal with the dengue disease. We will be happy to provide support to our brothers there.”

US ENVOYS MEET SHEHBAZ

Outgoing US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw and newly-appointed Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including promotion of Pak-US relations and bilateral cooperation in different sectors, came under discussion. The chief minister praised services of outgoing US consul general and expressed his good wishes for the new incumbent. He said that relations between Pakistan and the US would grow stronger in the coming days. He said that Pakistan had achieved numerous successes in different sectors during the last four years. As a result, he said, Pakistan was more secure, peaceful, prosperous and developed today than before. “It is heartening that Pakistan has achieved wonderful successes in the war against terrorism and fanaticism,” he added.

On the occasion, Yuriy Fedkiw said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked very hard for development and prosperity of his people.

BARCELONA TERROR

ATTACK CONDEMNED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the incident of terrorism in Barcelona, Spain and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in this incident. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said “our sympathies are with the bereaved families and we express solidarity with the Spanish people as well as the bereaved families”. He said terrorism was an international issue and coordinated efforts were required at the international level to eliminate this menace.

MESSAGE ON WORLD

HUMANITARIAN DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that service to the ailing humanity is the basic lesson of humanity and Islam. He said that it was moral duty of every individual of the society to help the ailing humanity in his own capacity.

In his message on World Humanitarian Day, the chief minister said it was demand of humanity that human beings should be served without any greed or interest. He said that commemoration of World Humanitarian Day was meant to create awareness among people about welfare activities and services of relief workers and institutions.

He said “this day gives a lesson to make efforts for bringing happiness on the face of every person living in this world”. He said there was no shortage of persons rendering selfless services. He said that Edhi, Akhuwat, Kashf and other welfare organisations engaged in public welfare activities deserved praise for their efforts to mitigate sufferings of humanity. He said that late Abdul Sattar Edhi was an identity and asset of Pakistan who laid the foundation of service to the people. He said that Dr Ruth Pfau, who recently died, was the best example of love to the humanity. She had dedicated her life for leprosy patients and leprosy was eliminated completely from Pakistan due to her efforts.