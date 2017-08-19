LAHORE: The Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) Forman Christian College Lahore held a one-day workshop for the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab (SWD).

The training is part of a larger project, titled “Social Welfare Department: The Provincial Face of Regulation and Interaction with NGOs,” being conducted by CPPG with the support of the USAID Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program (SGAFP).

The “Training of Trainers” was arranged by the CPPG project team and faculty. The one day event had four sessions which covered aspects such as the training process, designing and implementing trainings, training assessments, and adult learning among other topics. The training was attended by SWD officers of various districts across Punjab.

At the conclusion of the event, the Director General of the SWD, Waheed Ansari distributed certificates among the participants. Ansari lauded the efforts of the CPPG project team in the work that they had done during the project, and congratulated the training participants on successfully completing the course.

“Such workshops are always beneficial as they help bridge the disconnect between academia and practitioners, and help practitioners be up to date on current theories and research,” he said.

The distribution ceremony was also attended by Dr Ali Saleem, Professor and Project Adviser FC College.

Before the start of the training, Dr Saleem gave a brief introduction of CPPG and the project to the participants. He mentioned that this was the last in a series of workshops conducted under the capacity building component of the project.

“The TOT is the most important training, because it is linked with sustainability and allows trainees to pass on the concepts and tools they have acquired during the course of the training,” he said.