LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved three development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs2713 million.

The schemes were approved in the 12th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The approved development schemes included: Widening/Improvement of Sargodha-Gujrat Road (Section Jhal Chakkian to Bhalwal) 38.50 km length, Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs624.812 million; Widening/Improvement of road from Quderwal to Nila Road length 43.00 km, District Chakwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs785.796 million; and Establishment of Flyover across Railway Track in Raiwind City, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs1302.407 million. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.