LAHORE - As many as 15 people have arrested by law enforcement agencies during a crackdown on illegal possession of arms, a police spokesman said yesterday.

During the joint operation of police and intelligence agencies, conducted in Raiwind area of Sadar Division, the officials also recovered heavy weapons from the arrested persons before shifting them to unknown place for interrogation. The weapons recovered during the operation include a rifle (44 bore), one pump action (12 bore), one rifle, and two pistols.

The officials checked 70 houses and checked the status of 307 people through biometric machines, according to the spokesman.

Following the recent wave of terror attacks in the country, the security agencies have launched a crackdown on illegal arms and ammunitions. “We are making success in this regard, and the operation will remain continue on daily basis,” the spokesman added.