LAHORE - The Motorway Police N-5 Central has established 30 wake-up points at various locations on national highways at central zone.

The initiative has been taken to refresh tired drivers to avoid road accidents due to dozing at wheel.

The Motorway police officials must stop all kinds of vehicles at these spots for some time to help drivers freshen-up, DIG Mirza Faran Baig said while inspecting the wake point on national highways.

He added that the initiative has been taken to ensure road safety by attempting to reduce instances of traffic accidents caused due to people falling asleep while driving.

“Being fatigued significantly increases the risk of a crash,” the DIG said, while stressing the need to wash faces, consume hot beverages and take short walks to remain alert. “It makes us less aware of what is happening on the road and impairs our ability to respond quickly and safely if a dangerous situation arises,” the officer added.

Fatigue can be a serious issue when drivers may be travelling long distances in a single day. The highest risk period is often the last stage of the trip when drivers know they are getting tired but home is close and they choose to stay behind the wheel.

TWO KILLED IN COASTER, RICKSHAW

COLLISION

A speeding coaster hit a rickshaw near Nishtar Colony in Kahna area of Lahore on Friday night, resulting in death of two people on the spot and injuries to another. Those who died in the accident were rickshaw driver Sarwar and a passenger namely Gulzar. Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The driver of the coaster managed to escape from the scene after the accident.