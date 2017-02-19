LAHORE - Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf yesterday expressed his reservations over the ‘discriminatory role’ of NAB, FIA or any other authority. Talking to the reporters outside the premises of National Accountability Courts yesterday, the PPP leader said he (a former PM) was summoned over the charges of recruiting guards, peons and linemen but those facing serious allegations have been enjoying power. “The PPP and its leadership always respected courts and, therefore, I did not feel shy while appearing before the court,” he told the media.

Earlier, he appeared before NAB Court V Judge Najamul Hassan in reference against him moved by National Accountability Bureau over his alleged role in alleged illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electricity Supply Company (Gepco).

Raja Pervez Ashraf and many others have been facing charges of corruption and illegal appointments with the company. Ashraf has also been alleged of awarding contract of 62 MW Rental Power Projects (RPP), Gujranwala, and Ogra scam. He is also accused of receiving kickbacks and commission in RPP deals when he was federal minister for water and power in 2008.

The court will take up the case on next hearing, March 11.