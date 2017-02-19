LAHORE - The Media Art Society of Lahore University Management Sciences (LUMS) organised an international film festival (FILUMS) yesterday.

FILUMS gathers amateur and professional filmmakers from all over the world to express their creativity through film. The festival hopes to give the film making industry of Pakistan a much needed resuscitation by serving as an important platform for young upcoming filmmakers, who will bring about a thorough and effective revival of Pakistani cinema.

Amateur and experts came together to create an event that paves way for learning, inspiration, progress and constructive criticism creating a space where new ideas are sown and old ones nourished which continues to grow at a phenomenal rate.