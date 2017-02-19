LAHORE - The Information Technology University (ITU) is organising Library Week from February 20 to 23 Feb, 2017 at Arfa Software Technology Park. The event, being organised by ITU’s Library and Quality Enhancement Cell, is open for interested persons and their entry in the premises is subject to holding Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). The week-long activities will kick start with hands on training on Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Scopus on Monday (from 12 noon to 3 pm).

IEEE explore is considered as one of the largest database of engineering and computer science journals, proceedings, books and thesis. Scopus is world’s largest indexing database of electronic journals and only a few universities in Pakistan and abroad are subscribing to this comprehensive but expensive database.

On Tuesday, from 12 noon to 5 pm), discussions on importance of mother languages of the world will be focused. Experts from different universities and men of letters will share their views and thoughts during the seminar.

On Wednesday, sessions including academic writing and publishing research in scientific journals will be held from 2pm to 4pm.

Keeping in view its tradition, the ITU’s Library and Knowledge Center will organise a grand 3rd Book fair on February 23rd, Thursday, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Leading publishers and booksellers across Pakistan will exhibit their latest collections on Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, History, Languages, Literature, International Relations, Economics, Politics, Management, Accounting & Finance, Business Administration, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, and on a variety of topics.