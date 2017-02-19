LAHORE - The Lahore High court yesterday directed Lahore Deputy Commissioner to come up with reply as to why 456 places reserved for graves in Miani Sahib Graveyard were allotted to different persons and families.

The court also sought record of those whom the spaces were allotted and also the mechanism for retrieving these places from them.

A division bench headed by Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan passed the order while hearing an intra court appeal challenging encroachments around the graveyard.

The bench also sought record of the total area of the graveyard and the land which was got vacated from illegal occupants besides the land still under the occupation of illegal occupants.

During the proceedings, Lahore division commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Deputy Commissioner Ch Ilyas appeared before the court. The Secretary (Colonies) was also present there in the court. The officials told the court that six walls of the graveyard had been built while the construction of remaining walls would be completed in next 15 days.

At this, the bench directed the officials to also construct pathways in the graveyard, and make arrangements for proper lighting. The bench directed the authorities to complete the process within six months, making the committee bound to meet on a fortnightly basis under the chairmanship of the DC.

The court adjourned further hearing till April 12.

WARRANTS FOR WITNESSES IN SARABJIT MURDER CASE

A sessions court yesterday issued arrest warrant of two witnesses in murder case of Indian spy Sarabjit Singh.

Additional district & sessions judge Afzal Butt passed the orders when the court was informed that the witnesses were not appearing to record their statements.

Safdar and Ihsanul Haq did not appear before the court despite the repeated orders. Ghulam Sarwar, the Superintendent at Kot Lakhpat Jail, appeared before the court and submitted his surety bonds. His statement would be recorded on the next hearing, March 2.

In 2013, Sarbajit Singh was allegedly killed by two prisoners Amir and Mudassar during detention.