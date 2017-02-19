LAHORE - The 9th Annual Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference came to a successful conclusion yesterday, making the resolve to deal with all the issues, problems and threats confronting Pakistan with utmost courage and determination.

“The inimical forces will miserable fail to slow down the process of progress and development of the dear homeland,” said NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar, at the concluding session on the third day of the three-day conference held at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed conducted the proceedings.

Tarar further observed that the Muslims ruled the world as long as they sought knowledge. “Our disconnection with knowledge has caused us much degradation and humiliation. It is the atomic power that is protecting us from the dangers and threats of the inimical forces. “The CPEC project is going to bring prosperity to Pakistan and far beyond,” he added. Rafique Tarar also thanked the presidents of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forums from all over Pakistan and congratulated them on their brilliant performance in the noble mission of disseminating the ideology of Pakistan and enthusing the youth of the country with national pride and dignity.

Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan observed that the present government has undertaken a great variety of projects for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. “The CPEC project is designed to bring economic progress to the entire region. The developed countries, too, are keenly desirous of joining this project, which will be instrumental in eliminating the differences between the partners of this project. Those who opposed the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, are opposing this project, too,” he added.

He further said that by being united, we can defeat the nefarious designs of these fifth-columnists and traitors.

Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed, on the occasion, emphasised the need for self-accountability and self-searching. “Pakistan has provided us with all the comforts of life. The question that everyone of us must ask ourselves is what we have contributed to the stability of Pakistan. It is the Muslim League that brought Pakistan into existence and now it is endeavouring to bring stability and prosperity to the dear homeland,” he added. NPT vice-chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad said that the Muslims led the world in all the branches of knowledge in the past. “The ideology of Pakistan helps us to revive our past glory and greatness. The CPEC project has made Pakistan focus of the global attention as the global economy depends on it for its growth,” he added.

Justice (r) Mian Aftab Farrukh stressed the need for acquainting the youth of Pakistan with the two-nation theory. “India is our eternal enemy and is helpless to change its Hindu mindset. The Indian troops are committing barbaric acts in the India-held Kashmir. The spirit and passion for freedom of the Kashmiri people cannot be exterminated. We are safe because we possess atomic power,” he stated.

Sahibzda Mian Waleed Ahmad Jawad Sharqpuri stressed the need to follow the teachings of saints and mystics. They said that those who destroy their shrines by bomb blasts grossly violate the teachings of Islam.

Absar Abdul Ali highlighted the need to adopt our national language as the medium of instruction. “We must review our past carefully and avoid the mistakes made in the past. We must conduct research and come up with innovations in order to register rapid progress and development,” he urged.

At the eight session of the Conference, the office-bearers of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forums coming from all over the country expressed their thoughts.

Ali Afzal Jadoon, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum President, Abbottabad, said that every Pakistani must contribute to the nation-building activities.

Malik Liaquat Ali Tabassum, President, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Peshawar, said that his team was conducting laudable work in spite of various challenges. Prof Dr Hameed Raza Sidiqui, President, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Multan, said that his team was conducting a great number of programmes and counteracting the regional and lingual movements on an ideological level.

Mian Abdul Karim, President, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Faisalabad, said that his team was carrying forward the noble mission of Dr Majid Nizami.

Sajid Pervez Bhatti, President, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Gujranwala, said that his team was propagating the ideology of Pakistan among the new generation.

Raaz Muhammad Looni, Chief Organiser, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Quetta, said that the people of Balochistan are highly patriotic and loving. He said that this team is working hard to disseminate the ideology of Pakistan.

Tariq Ali Khan Kakar, President, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Dera Ghazi Khan, said that his dedicated team was effectively conveying the message of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust.

Hafiz Muhammad Akram Chishti, President, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Hafizabad, said that his team was highlighting the social, political, economic and ethical aspects of the ideology of Pakistan.

Malik Muhammad Yasin, a volunteer said that he had propagated the ideology of Pakistan in 162 educational institutions.

Imran Rasool Butt, President, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Wazirabad, said that his team was propagating the ideology of Pakistan, advocating a strong faith to curb the evil of corruption.

Azam Jaral, Secretary, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Mirpur, said that his team observed all the national days with proper zeal and zest.

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Secretary Shahid Rasheed lauded their efforts and advised them to work more enthusiastically. He extended special thanks to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, mayor, DCO Lahore Sumair Syed and the CCPO for gracing the Conference with their presence.

A large number of ladies and gentlemen from various walks of life attended the concluding 9th session of the Conference. During the programme, a session of prayers was held for the salvation and elevation of the souls of the martyrs of the recent terrorist attacks.