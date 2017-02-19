LAHORE - PTI Central Information Secretary Naeemul Haq has claimed the Supreme Court is going to soon decide the Panama leaks case as per aspirations of the masses but the same may be hard for the ruling Sharifs to accept.

Addressing the media along with party colleagues Ijaz Ahmad Ch and Mian Aslam Hayat yesterday, Naeemul Haq said that the Sharif family has not come clean in the Panama Papers case about the money trail for the purchase of their properties abroad and lied before the apex court.

Expecting the Panama proceedings being concluded before the court by next Wednesday, the PTI leader claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lied to the nation and concealed the truth.

“The situation today is that one who conceded to the money laundering of the Sharifs is the finance minister (Ishaq Dar), the other who hurls abuses on the security institutions is the defence minister (Khawaja Asif), and the third who is involved in murdering the people at Model Town in June 2014 is the law minister of Punjab (Rana Sanaullah),” Naeem said while hitting at the performance of the PML-N government.

The PTI leader also criticised decision of the Punjab Assembly speaker on rejecting the reference his party had filed against Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The speaker, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, showed dishonesty and bias about passing decision on the PTI reference, he added. “The Panama case is soon expected to be announced by the court. The decision will be the same which the people desire but it may not be acceptable to the Sharifs,” Naeem claimed and added that the rulers have been ‘caught red handed’ in the case therefore they will soon meet their end.

To a question, he said that the PTI has deferred the series of holding rallies and procession owing to the current wave of terrorism in the country. However, he added, the PTI has started preparations for the next general elections and the party will soon announce a revolutionary manifesto for the next polls.

He also belied claims of CM Shehbaz Sharif about any forceful crackdown or operation on the terrorists and their facilitators in the province. Terming the CM’s statement mere rhetoric, he said, practically nothing has been done on that count. “The PTI strongly demands operation against terrorists and their facilitators in Punjab by the Rangers and other security personnel,” he added.