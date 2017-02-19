LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader Ch Pervez Elahi has demanded to call Rangers in Punjab for operation clean-up like Karachi.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Saida Sharif, Mandi Bahauddin yesterday, the former chief minister said terrorists have regrouped in the province due to lack of action against the militancy.

He also lamented that there was nothing for the injured of Lahore blast in the hospitals, neither medicines nor ventilators. “Had the Surgical Tower in Mayo Hospital was operational, many lives could have been saved,” he added.

Paying rich tributes to Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, son of his close colleague late Ahmad Khan Bhatti and the family, Ch Parvez Elahi heartily congratulated him for such a big gathering.

The convention was also addressed by MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Riaz Asghar Chaudhry, Arif Gondal, Imtiaz Ranjha and Zulqarnain Sahi.

Expressing heartfelt sorrow over Mall Road Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and other tragic incidents, Elahi said that these rulers are not concerned about the people.

He criticised the ruling PML-N for not working for the welfare of people in real sense. “Wherever you go, farmers are wailing and crying about their Patwari Package. Sugar mills are not ready to procure sugarcane at reasonable price and rice growers also do not get return of their expenses even. Whereas, during our tenure, every grain of crop was procured on full price immediately,” he added.