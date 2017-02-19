LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the terrorists will be accountable for every drop of bloodshed.

“We will not come to rest until terrorists who took lives of the children from their parents are eliminated,” the chief minister said in a statement yesterday.

Shehbaz Sharif said when he met families of the martyrs, he found their enthusiasm and spirit very high and strong. During meetings with the injured, they were found more dedicated than earlier in war against terrorism, he added. “Despite the feelings of grief, these families are saturated with the sentiments of patriotism.”

The CM stated that coward enemies cannot defeat the courageous and enthusiastic Pakistani nation. “We have to win this battle of survival against terrorism at any cost, and we have to fight this battle till the annihilation of the last terrorist.

“In the war on terror, we will not let waste a single drop of blood of Pakistanis. And we will fulfill our responsibility to give peaceful, secure and prosperous Pakistan to our future generations,” he added. Without naming anyone, Shehbaz highlighted that the Lahore blast was the conspiracy of ‘our enemy’. “Everyone is saddened over the loss of precious human lives in this incident of terrorism and the entire nation shares grief of the families of those killed in the incident of terrorism,” he said.

Remembering the sacrifices of police officers and officials martyred in the recent blast, Shehbaz said that they have set a great example of dutifulness. “The nation will always remember their immortal sacrifices,” he added.

In the end, the CM said Pakistani nation would surely succeed in the fight against terrorism and the holy land of Pakistan will be cleansed from unholy presence of terrorists.

‘PUBLIC WELFARE PIVOT

OF PML-N POLITICS’

Separately, during the meeting, the chief minister was briefed about the pace of work on the projects relating to public welfare and prosperity in the province. Provincial Minister for Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, MNA Hamza Shehbaz, Senator Saood Majeed, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, former MPA Sami Ullah Khan and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that welfare of the masses is the prime responsibility of the PML-N government. “Development in education, healthcare, provision of clean drinking water and other social sectors is our priorities,” he added.

Shehbaz said that a composite strategy has been adopted for the balanced development of urban and rural areas and every step is taken for the welfare of the impecunious strata and provision of basic amenities to the masses.

He also highlighted that transparency and high standard is ensured in the development projects. “Resources are trust of the nation and people can benefit from these projects with their correct and accurate use,” he further said.

He directed the authorities to complete schemes of the current financial year by June 30, and said that he is personally monitoring progress on mega projects relating to welfare of people of southern Punjab.

CM, CHINESE DISCUSS GAS POWER PROJECTS

Chairman of China’s Company Harbin Electric International Goa Yu, which is working on Bhikhi and Baluki gas based power projects, called on the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday. During the meeting, development on 2400 megawatt gas power project of Bhikhi and Baluki were discussed.

Goa Yu also condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in some cities of Pakistan and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. “We are standing with the people of Pakistan in this time of sorrow; and we extend our sympathies to the heirs of martyred persons,” he added.

Paying tributes to CM Shehbaz Sharif for taking unusual steps in different sectors in the province, the Chinese appreciated the pace of work on gas power projects in Punjab. He further said that the unusual talent of CM Shehbaz Sharif is also recognised globally.

The Chinese also assured the CM that Bhikhi and Baluki gas based power projects would be completed well in time.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, said that the resolve of Pakistani nation, in war against terrorism, is even stronger today. “The whole nation is united for the complete elimination of menace of terrorism, and there is no place to hide in Pakistan for terrorists and their facilitators.”

He added that work on CPEC and non-CPEC energy projects is continued round the clock. “We want early completion of Bhikhi and Baluki gas based power projects. The single gas turbine of Bhikhi power plant will start working from next month. In addition to gas power projects, 1320 megawatt coal power plant in Sahiwal is being completed in record time,” the CM stated.

The Energy secretary, CEOs of National Power Management Company and Quaid-e-Thermal Power Company, and other officials were present on the occasion.