LAHORE - Lack of routine promotion and direct induction through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is causing students to come ahead of their teachers in seniority, creating restlessness in medical faculty.

More than 300 FCPS doctors have been inducted directly as Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors in different disciplines since 2012 but no routine promotion since 2009. Most of the directly inducted doctors are now seniors of even their teachers. In some of the cases, teachers are still Assistant Professors and their postgraduate trainees have become Professors in the same specialty.

As per the set formula, 80 per cent of vacant posts of Professors are filled through promotion of Associate Professors and remaining 20 per cent by direct induction through PPSC. Similarly 67 per cent posts of Associate Professors are filled through promotion of Assistant Professors and remaining 33 per cent through PPSC. Formula for filling vacant posts of Assistant Professors is 50 per cent through promotion of Senior Registrars and 50 per cent by direct induction through PPSC.

As no routine promotion has been made since 2009 due to litigation, more than 500 posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors are lying vacant in various disciplines on clinical side. The situation is even worse in basic sciences faculty where 50 per cent of the slots are lying vacant for years, disturbing education at undergraduate level.

To compensate lack of routine promotion, the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has gone for the option of filling vacant posts through direct induction as per the set formula. From 2012 till to date, more than 300 doctors have been inducted directly as Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors through PPSC on clinical side alone.

Now the SH&ME Department is making recruitment on contract basis, strengthening the impression that there is no career growth of consultants. On the other hand, faculty members are getting lucrative packages in the private sector.

As many as 50 members of faculty in basic sciences have either taken early retirement, resigned or went on long leave to render services on senior slots in the private sector. Professors of Anatomy, Physiology and Pathology including Prof Mansoor at Nishtar Medical College Multan have recently resigned for better opportunities in the private sector. Now even those in the clinical side are also considering the same option to avoid humiliation of working on lower slots than their students in FCPS.

“There is no career growth in public sector. More than 50 faculty members in basic sciences have resigned, taken early retirement or gone on long leave for better opportunities in private sector,” said Dr Shabbir Ahmed, senior leader of Young Doctors Association Punjab.

“Becoming juniors of students is a humiliation that is causing senior consultants of good reputation to consider the option of quitting jobs. This is unfortunate and great injustice not only with these senior doctors but also with the patients,” he added.

Dr Shabbir also put question on impartiality in the process of direct induction, saying that how a representative in the PPSC Committee from medical community could ignore a doctor of his group. “Everybody is well aware about grouping in the community. The question is that how viewpoint of a member from the medical community could be ignored while making final decision. There are incidences when the community was aware that who would be selected due to the presence of a specific doctor in the PPSC Committee,” he told The Nation.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab chapter president Dr Izhar Ahmed Chaudhry expressed somewhat similar views. “There is no question of impartiality of PPSC members. Senior doctors who usually get nomination in the Committee always back those from their respective groups. They always plead the case of applicants from their group. There are little or even no chances of selection of a doctor having no strong group of seniors,” he added.

“Yes, the department could not be blamed for stoppage of routine promotions in the wake of pending litigation. But the question is that who has stopped the bureaucracy from out of court settlement. Litigants are also ready to settle the issue of seniority through dialogues. There is need of taking initiative on the part of the health bureaucracy to end restlessness among the medical teachers,” he said.