Today

FiLUMS '17

When was the last time you had a really good laugh? Our comedy short film Koofay is screening at FiLUMS - LUMS International Film Festival in Lahore.Trailer: Saturday - February 18, 2017 ~ 10AM-12PM @ LUMS Academic Block A5 in Auditorium 2.

Chinese New Year

OLO PEOPLE is back! An exciting cultural exchange and cultural celebrations program with artists and people from different countries or with origins from other countries, showcasing their work alongside domestic talent, and celebrating occasions that are celebrated elsewhere and in Pakistan as well, since we also have a huge community of expatriates and immigrants. RSVP Open till 17 February, 2017, 12PM For RSVP: email your interest to attend at olo@olomopolo.com When: 19 Feb, 2017 | Sunday | 7.15PM Where: The OLO Junction | 43-A, Block D, New Muslim Town Entry: PKR 750/- (RSVP is necessary for this, otherwise, entry will be denied on the day of the event) Stay tuned for more!

IN COMING DAYS

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II

Lahore Pets Carnival

Lahore Pets Carnival brings you to exhibit your pet dogs and cats on Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM at Model Town Whites Cricket Club/Academy at E/F Block Model Town.