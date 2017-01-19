LAHORE - Various medics bodies have given 15 days deadline to the government for implementing one bed for one patient policy at public sector hospitals. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday, representatives of PMA, MTA, YDA, Academy of Family Physicians and other bodies said that doctors should not be made accountable for mistakes of health bureaucracy. Prof Ajmal Hasan, Dr Al-Tamash Kharal, Dr Nazar Murshad, Dr Ehsan-ur-Rehman, Dr Tariq Mian and Dr Shahid Shahab addressed the media.

To a query, they said that medical community would not support any consultant involved in stents scandal. They demanded impartial probe and exemplary punishment to culprits.

They expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Zohra Bibi, a lady from Kasur, on the floor outside Medical Unit of Jinnah Hospital few days back. They said that death of the woman was due to unavailability of beds for which health bureaucracy and not doctors were responsible.

They demanded implementation of one bed for one patient policy to avoid such unfortunate incidents in future.