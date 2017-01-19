LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that corruption is the main hindrance in the development of the country and also depriving the children of education and people of treatment facilities.

There is no corruption free society in the world. Corruption is a cancer and during 70 years, corrupt rules have looted national resources of billions of rupees ruthlessly,” the chief minister said while replying to queries of students from Jamiat-ul-Hasnat Inter College, Quetta and other institutions, who as part of the delegation with their teachers interacted with him at a ceremony held yesterday.

Shehbaz Sharif also distributed laptops among the students and teachers and 10 Baloch students from Gwadar will also be sent to China on Punjab expenses to learn Chinese language.

The CM replying to students said, dacoities of billions of rupees were committed by the corrupt rulers during martial law and civilian governments and the pocket of the poor nation has been picked mercilessly. He said that although all are not dishonest but despite it, cancer of corruption has shaken the foundations of the country.

The country has reached the present sorry state only due to corruption of the politicians, bureaucrats, institutions or persons associated with the development of the country, he said adding, corruption has ruled the roost in the country over the last 70 years.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said that Balochistan is rich in minerals and provincial government needs to enhance its capacity to benefit from them so that the province could make rapid progress and prosperity.

To a question, Shehbaz Sharif replied that gas is present in Balochistan and it should be used for the progress and prosperity of people of Balochistan. However, federal government has executed a number of projects successfully for the development of Balochistan and work is continuing on different projects.

Answering a question with regard to unavailability of clean water in Gwadar, the chief minister said that work is being carried out on CPEC projects and when Chinese experts will work on this project in Gwadar then a plant of potable water will also be set up in the area and clean drinking water will be provided to the people.

To a question, the chief minister said that self-employment scheme has been launched for empowering youth under which interest free loans of billions of rupees have been provided to the youth of the province. Youth of Balochistan can also benefit from this scheme of Punjab government.

Addressing the delegation, the chief minister said the country will make progress when all its federating units will make development together. He said Balochistan the smallest in terms of population, yet it does not mean this province should not make development and progress. He said the federal government is responsible for fulfilling educational, transport and other facilities in Balochistan and the PML-N government is discharging all these responsibilities.

He said in the past lofty claims of progress in Balochistan were made, but justice was not done with Balochistan due to multiple reasons. He said the federal government provided land for the Gwadar seaport from its own resources; however, China is working on this vital project under the CPEC.

He said Balochistan has internal problems of governance that is the responsibility of the provincial government and Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri is making efforts to resolve this issue. He said CPEC is the great project for the whole country, but Balochistan will be benefited more from this project than any other province. He said there is no political, social, economical or geological condition attached with the CPEC.

He said Balochistan is the land of huge natural resources of Saindak and Reko Diq, and unfortunately, Reko Diq is victim of legal complications. He said he believes that our survival depends on the existence of Pakistan and we will make joint effort for development and progress in the country.

He said the Punjab assembly while supporting the NFC award unanimously said this vital decision will strengthen sentiments of unity, brotherhood and fraternity in the people of Balochistan and their legitimate complaints will be redressed.

He said that quota of Baloch students has been increased twice in educational institutions of Punjab. He said that Punjab Educational Endowment Fund, which has become the biggest fund of south Asia, also includes students of all the units of Pakistan including Baluchistan.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, members provincial assembly, teachers, educationists and senior officials of the government were also present on the occasion.