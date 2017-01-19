LAHORE - A team of ophthalmologists yesterday operated on and restored the sight of a 12 years old girl by performing first ever corneal transplant surgery at Lahore General Hospital. This type of operation, called DSEK in medical language, has been conducted first time in Pakistan successfully by Prof Abdul Haee, Head of Unit II. And Alishba, daughter of Habib Ahmed, a resident of Kot Abdul Malik, is first beneficiary patient from this technique.

The doctors contributed the amount for buying cornea from Sri Lanka, preparation of cornea from FEMTO laser and expenses of operation. Prof Abdul Hahee said the treatment would help removing cornea-related complications, and giving back the blessing of visibility to many patients in Pakistan. “It is matter of great pride for us that LGH has taken initiative in Pakistan to start this type of operations,” he added.

Also, Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab congratulated Prof Abdul Haee and his staff. He said the success has given a good name to the hospital.