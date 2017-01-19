LAHORE - Two senior PPP leaders, Ch Aitzaz Ahsan and Navid Ch have arranged breakfast for participants of rally on a section of the Lahore-Islamabad motorway close to Thokar Niaz Baig.

Party activists will be served with traditional Lahori breakfast-Halva Puri and Naan Channa at 9 pm before arrival of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto at this point. He will also address the party activists before they are done with the breakfast.

Navid Ch told The Nation that he had made arrangements for breakfast of two thousand people.

PPP chairman is scheduled to lead an anti-government rally today starting from Bilawal House Lahore.