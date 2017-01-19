LAHORE - NPT president Rafique Tarar has said that late Col (r) Dr Jamshed Ahmad Tarin was an embodiment of selflessness who was constantly engaged in alleviating the pains and sufferings of the ailing humanity.

He wanted Pakistan to precisely correspond to the wishes and aspirations of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

Tarar expressed these views at the Mehfil-i-Quran Khawani held on the first death anniversary of the former Pakistan Movement Workers Trust chairman Jamshed Ahmad Tarin.

Tarar further observed that the deceased made untiring efforts prior to and after the establishment of Pakistan. He imparted the best kind of education and training to his sons who, following in their father’s footsteps, are engaged in nation-building activities.

Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad observed that the deceased was an intrepid and straight-forward person. He had dedicated his life to Islam, Pakistan and the Quaid-i-Azam.

Chief Justice (r) Mian Mahboob Ahmad observed that the deceased was a paragon of numerous qualities and virtues. He was an extremely loving and affectionate person.

Shaukat Tarin observed that his father was a true Muslim and patriotic Pakistani. He had a great emotional and sentimental attachment to the Quaid-i-Azam.

Those who graced the occasion included former chief justice Mian Mehboob Ahmad, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad, Chief Coordinator Mian Farooq Altaf, sons to the deceased former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Silk Bank Chairman Azmat Tarin, Dr Ajmal Niazi, Syed Saqalain Haider Chaurahi, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary, Col (r) Salim Malik, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Prof Dr Parveen Khan, Begum Safia Eshaq, Mian Ibrahim Tahir, Mirza Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Yasin Wattoo, Allama Naseer Ahmad Qadri, Nawab Barkat Mehmood, ShafiqueRazaQadri and a large number of people from various walks of life.