LAHORE: The funeral prayer of social worker Ghazala Hameed, wife of Sheikh Amar Hameed and mother of Alia Hameed, Osman Hameed and Saif Hameed, will be held today at 12pm at deceased residence 4-Amjad Khurshid Road, Cantt, Lahore. Ghazala passed away on Friday in London. She was born in Dhaka. She and her family returned to Lahore, where she spent the majority of her life. She was a committed social worker, and served the Pakistan Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled in various executive roles (most recently as Senior Vice President) for almost three decades. She was also the Pakistan representative for a number of international organisations focused on helping people with disabilities, including Rehabilitation International, of which she was elected to the Executive Committee as Deputy Vice President for the Asia Pacific region.