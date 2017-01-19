LAHORE - The district administration has informed the Pakistan People’s Party leadership about security threats in connection with proposed rally today.

The deputy commissioner presided over a special meeting yesterday in which detailed briefing was given by the police and other security agencies to the representatives of Peoples Party regarding security threats for the rally.

It was informed that present security situation is not suitable for rally, however, if it is done then it will be on risk of rally organiser. However, district administration and police will make full security arrangements.

The deputy commissioner directed to provide best possible security for party leadership and the rally. All out steps will be taken for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on this occasion and directions have been issued for cleanliness and elimination of encroachments on rally route.