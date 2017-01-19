Today

Exhibitions

Hamail Art Gallery is arranging a solo exhibition of Calligraphy paintings titled ‘Mashq’ by Tasneem F Inam. The exhibition will conclude today at 67-C/1, MM Alam Road.

Kaun hai yeh Gustakh

Ajoka Theatre is presenting its play ‘Kaun hai yeh Gustakh’ to mark the 61st death anniversary of great Urdu short-story writer Saadat Hassan Manto today at Alhamra, The Mall 7 pm.

TOMORROW

Jewells of Calligraphy

Ejaz Art Gallery cordially invites you to s solo show of paintings by Asghar Ali on January 20, 2017 at 5:30 pm.

Comic Conference 4 at Alhamra

The 4th edition of Drama Ed's Comic Conference titled ‘Mazahyia Ijlaas’ is going to held on 20th and 21th January at 7:30 pm at Hall 3, Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall. Rs 300 each entry will be available only on spot. Hosted by Shah Fahad and featuring Lahore's finest comedy troupe Pakistan Tehreek-e-Comedy.

INCOMING DAYS

Absolute Manto 3

Arguably the best Urdu short story writer and writer of realistic prose in South Asia, he was a maverick in a society that did not accept the bitter truths. His contribution to Urdu literature makes him a model for 21st century writers for plot construction, bitter realism and whimsical dialogue on 21 January, 2017 at 7.30 pm at Lahore Arts Council, Hall 1. Tickets available at OLO Junction at 43-A, Block D, New Muslim Town, near Sheikh Zayed Hospital or olo@olomopolo.com.

Biskoot Festival

Biskoot festival is being arrange to promote biscuit industry in which various brands are participating including organizations, local bodies, general public, home bakers and bakeries providing family festival comprising of fun, entertainment on January 28, 2016 from 10 am top 10 pm at Expo Centre.

Books, coffee and conversation!

The British Council Libraries in Pakistan bring you books, coffee and conversation. Our January pick is by one of the most exciting contemporary writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Our book of the month ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ is the story of a country in the midst of civil war, of hope, promise and disappointment, told through the gaze of five unforgettable characters at British Council Lahore Library on January 29th, 2017 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Those of you who are interested can email librarylhr@britishcouncil.org.pk to RSVP, with their full names and CNIC numbers.

Lahore Science Mela 2017

The Lahore Science Mela is first ever event of his own kind. Open to all, the fair will bring home the oft-forgotten reality that science is neither mere books nor dry facts, but a living entity that is capable to mesmerize and leave us spellbound. The goal of LSM is not to teach but to have fun, hands-on activities, aimed at all age groups that create a sense of inquiry and passion on January 28 and January 29, 2017 at Ali Institute of Education.