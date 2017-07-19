LAHORE - Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu Tuesday said Chief Minister’s Village Ambulance Service in the province would prove a great project.

In a statement issued here, he said the Punjab government had come up with the Ambulance Service to provide the best healthcare facilities to pregnant women.

Now pregnant women could get registered with the programme and could avail a free ambulance service by calling 1034, he said and added initially, the project would be started with 193 ambulances in 36 districts of Punjab.

The ambulances would transport expecting mothers to the nearest Basic Health Unit (BHU) or a hospital at the time of labour, he said. He said call response centres would be established for this purpose and ambulances were being attached with BHUs which will run round-the-clock as clusters of four BHUs will be linked with one ambulance.