Scientists help sought over banning betel nut, candies

LAHORE: Director General of Punjab Food Authority Noorul Amin Mengal has sought recommendations from scientific panel for banning sale of betel nut and candies in the educational institutions. He has asked the experts to give details of ingredients used in manufacturing of betel nut and candies and their affects on human health, especially children. He has asked the experts to submit report at the earliest. The PFA has already banned sale of energy and formula drinks within 100 yards from premises of educational institutions. The ban will be effective after summer vacations. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed chaired meeting of District Quality Control Board (DQCB). Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Sundas Irshad, CEO Health Authority Lahore Dr Saeed and members of DQCB attended the meeting. As many as 94 cases were presented before the DQCB, out of which 60 were referred for prosecution while warning was issued to 19 for minor violations. The Board referred one case to Punjab Quality Control Board while remaining cases were deferred till next meeting. –Staff Reporter

Police nab two robbers

LAHORE: City police on Tuesday arrested two alleged criminals and seized cash, mobile phone and firearms from their possession. Police said the bandits were wanted to the police in several cases of armed robberies. They used to rob motorists at gunpoint, a police official said. The suspects were identified by police members of Nisar alias Kicky gang. The police also recovered Rs1.4 million, four motorcycles, 14 mobile phones, pistols and bullets from their possession. The arrests were made during raids conducted by a team of Sundar police. The suspects were shifted to a police facility for further interrogation. –Staff Reporter

Saghar Mela today

LAHORE: The 43rd annual Saghar Siddiqui Mela will begin at Miani Sahib graveyard from Wednesday (today). According to the organising committee, eminent poets from all-over the country will pay tributes to the late poet through their poetry. –APP

138 accidents in 24 hours

Lahore: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 579 victims of 633 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The statistics show that 138 accidents were reported in Lahore with 137 victims, 63 in Faisalabad with 74 injured and 37 in Multan with 45 victims. According to data, 541 motorcycles, 90 rickshaws, 57 cars, 27 vans, nine buses, 22 trucks and 55 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents. –APP

LDA razes illegal buildings

Lahore: Town Planning Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during an ongoing operation demolished 10 illegally constructed shops and two workshops on different localities in the city on Tuesday. According to a spokesman for the LDA, special squad of the TP Wing carried out the grand operation on Raiwind Road and Khayaban e Jinnah. –APP

Saeed Aasi’s grandson dies

LAHORE: Grandson of Nawa-i-Waqt senior editor Saeed Aasi and son of Shahbaz Aasi, Saim Shahbaz passed away yesterday. He was nine months old and his funeral prayer was offered at a local graveyard. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral. The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari and all staff members expressed condolence to Saeed Aasi and prayed that may Allah Almighty give the Aasi family patience to bear this loss. –Staff Reporter