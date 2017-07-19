LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday suspended the notification of appointment of acting IGP Usman Khattak as permanent police chief of Punjab.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah stayed the appointment while hearing a petition moved by a citizen seeking the enforcement of Police Order 2002.

On Monday, the federal government appointed acting inspector general of police Muhammad Usman Khattak as chief of the Punjab police on permanent grounds.

“Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the Government of the Punjab, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of the Punjab, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division.

CJ Shah expressed dismay over non-implementation of court orders on the establishment of National Public Safety Commissions for permanent appointment of IGP. The court earlier gave three months to the government to enforce the law and later gave another fifteen days but to no avail.

Abdur Razzaq, the petitioner, through his counsel, said the government issued notification for Usman Khattak’s appointment while he would get retired within three months. Under Police order 2002, the appointment should have been made for three years, the petitioner said.

He contended that provincial government intentionally was not complying with the court orders.

At this, the chief justice expressed concerns over appointment of the IGP for three months, observing that the government was ‘making fun of court orders’. The court suspended the notification and issued notices to the advocate general, secretaries of Cabinet Division and Services and General Administration.

Further hearing was adjourned until July 19.

ORGANS TRANSPLANT SCAM

A judicial magistrate Tuesday turned down the post-arrest bail to Saqib Khan, one of the suspects involved in illegal organ transplant case.

Khan is said to be the agent of prime accused, Prof Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash, in the case.

The petitioner denied the charges against him, saying that he was falsely implicated in the case. He pleaded the court to grant him bail. However, the Federal Investiagtion Agency (FIA) opposed his stance and said that he was taken into custody on the identification of the prime suspects and there was solid evidence against him.

FIA arrested both the doctors during a raid at a house in EME Society, Thokar Niaz Beg.