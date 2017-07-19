LAHORE - The Lahore Transport Company management and Turkish experts discussed the city’s transport issues on Tuesday.

The Turkish delegation arrived at company headquarters and was briefed about the planning and developments of urban routes of low occupancy and high occupancy vehicles. They were informed about the existing ground realities about traffic congestion and road network available for urban transport. The delegation informed the LTC managers about urban transportation system in Turkey which was controlled through traffic police under municipal government in Istanbul. They also delineated about the separate institution that controlled the mini buses and wagon network in the city.

The experts said that for urban planning of routes in Istanbul, point to point distance was measured, while routes were developed by considering the public demand. The role of every department concerned was clearly defined to exercise their jurisdiction, they added.

The discussion held among SP Traffic Muslum Apayidin, City Project Designer Abdul Rehman, City Planner Abu Bekir, Traffic Signages M Naeem and LTC Chief Executive Officer Khawaja Haider Latif, Chief Financial Officer Mariam Khawar, COO Zafar Qureshi, DGM Enforcement Chaudhry Shafique, Deputy Head of Communication Nasir Hussain and other senior officials.