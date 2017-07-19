LAHORE (PR) - Ringing alarm over the rising trend of drug use, CCPO Amin Wains has stressed the need for adopting immediate measures to cope with this challenge.

“Drug peddlers must be nipped in the bud,” the city’s police chief said while addressing a conference titled ‘Drug Free Lahore’ at CCPO office Tuesday.

He called for waging a war on drugs to secure the future and laid stress on devising a compressive strategy for the purpose.

Wains said the Lahore police established Anti Narcotics Unit under the Civil Lines SP to conduct joint operations in collaboration with the representatives of other institutions.

A WhatsApp group would also be created in which all representatives would share their inputs, he added.

SSP (Admin) Rana Ayaz Saleem apprised the participants of the efforts made by the police to fight off the menace.

Anti Narcotics Force DIG Khalid Mahmood Goraya, Higher Education chairman, special judge and senior lawmen from other department concerned were also present on the occasion.

During the moot, it was told that 83 percent drugs were produced in Afghanistan of which 40 percent drugs were being smuggled to Pakistan.

Chairman Higher Education Dr Nizamuddin and Additional Sessions Judge Mirza Shahid Baig also spoke on the occasion. The guests also toured the Ops Room.