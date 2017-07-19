LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the PTI sit-in in 2014 and lockdown plan in 2016 inflicted serious damage upon national economy.

“The sit-up and the subsequent lockdown were evil attempts by the PTI to ruin the economy. Despite failure in sit-ins and lockdown, Niazi Sahib (Imran Khan) has learnt no lesson,” the CM said while talking to party legislators who called on him Tuesday.

“It is unbecoming of Niazi Sahib to talk about accountability when he himself is beset by the corrupt elements,” the CM added.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif put the country on the track of development with his effective strategy and acumen.

“The conscious people will never let the nefarious designs of such elements succeed,” he said while stressing the need for stepping up joint efforts for the country’s betterment.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that baseless allegations levelled on the most-transparent elected leadership of the country have no value. He went on to say: “No corruption scandal came out in the PML-N tenure. Rapidly completing energy and other development projects have made the opponents unnerved because they fear the completion of the development projects in the most transparent manner will end their politics.”

Terming Imran Khan devoid of ethics and understanding of democratic norms, the CM said: “The sun of Niazi Sahib rises every morning with a new lie. Because of the trend of levelling baseless allegations and telling lies to the masses such politicians have been exposed.” Instead of public service in his province, Shehbaz alleged Imran Khan is weakening the democratic system. “The people who have got their loans worth billions of rupees written off are standing by the PTI chief, and a former minister belonging to the corrupt rulers of the past is delivering lecture after joining the ‘Ehtesab Party’.”

“This man kept the machinery of Nandipur Power Project at Karachi Port detained for three years just for the sake of money and due to it, the machinery was rusted and it caused loss of billion of rupees to the national exchequer,” he asserted.

Hitting out at the corruption and plunder of past rulers, the CM said: “In the past tenure, every new day rose with a new scandal of corruption. He suggested the political opponents to avoid talking about corruption “as these elements have plunged the nation into darkness and ruined the economy.”

The CM was of the view that their opponents were unnerved due to rapid development of the country. “The last four years are witness to PML-N government’s transparency and a new example has been set by saving billions of rupees through transparency in the development projects.”

He also highlighted the dangers of the politics of chaos. “The PML-N has always given priority to national interest as its politics is based on public development and prosperity,” the CM added.