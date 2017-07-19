LAHORE - Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission helped solve the murder mystery of expat’s father. According to Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, expatriate Aftab Baig lodged a complaint with the commission saying that his father Aurang Zaib Mirza was abducted from Mandi Bahauddin. The official concerned issued special instructions to Mandi Bahauddin police for arrest of the culprits. Afzaal Bhatti said police by using Geo Fencing Technique and other scientific methods arrested the main suspect, who confessed to his crime.

He said that the vehicle used in the crime was also recovered while further investigations were underway