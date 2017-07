LAHORE - The Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir in the chair Tuesday. The meeting approved 16 PhD synopses, 26 evaluation reports, 29 panel of examiners, 26 extension cases and 5 miscellaneous cases. Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Prof Dr Tahira Basharat, Prof Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam, Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Awais, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan and Additional Registrar Ghulam Jillani attended the meeting.