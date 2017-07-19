LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams, power shutdowns and water shortage.

Roads in major cities were presenting scenes of lakes and ponds and it took hours to sanitation agencies to clear inundated rainwater after stoppage of rains.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh and Kashmir and at isolated places in Kalat, Makran divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Lahore, scattered rains followed strong winds that started blowing in the morning. Heavy rains in parts of Lahore submerged roads and streets in knee-deep water and it took hours to Wasa to clear inundated rainwater. Inundated rainwater on roads, portions of roads and roadsides caused massive traffic jams.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city.

Rains, overcast conditions and continuously blowing winds provided some respite to the people from prevailing muggy weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. The relief, however, was short lived as high humidity after the stoppage rains made the weather muggy, causing people to sweat profusely.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 29 degree Celsius and 26C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 81 per cent.

Experts say seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and likely to continue during next few days. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to persist during next two to three days.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm/rain for Lahore during the next couple of days. The Met office has forecast rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and gusty winds at scattered places in Sindh, eastern Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Quetta, Naseerabad divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions) and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in south Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan divisions) and Gilgit-Baltistan. On Tuesday, Mangla received 87mm rain, Sialkot 80mm, Badin 63mm, Jhelum 56mm, Lahore 55mm, Mirpurkhas 45mm, Sahiwal 40mm, Toba Tek Singh and Diplo 35mm each, Muzaffarabad 29mm, MB Din 28mm, Kamra 21mm, Kasur and Gujrat 20mm each, Chakwal 18mm, Islamabad 16mm, Garhi Dupatta 15mm, Kot addu and Lasbella 12mm each, Peshawar and Kakul 11mm each, Malamjabba 09mm, Bhakkar 08mm, Murree 07mm, Mianwali and Balakot 05mm each, Rawalakot 04mm, Kotli and Sargodha 03mm each, Rawalpindi, Multan, Layyah, Hyderabad and Thatta 02mm each.