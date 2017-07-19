LAHORE - A judicial magistrate of district courts Tuesday indicted six persons over their alleged role in making a 9th class student blind.

The suspects against whom charges were framed include Muhammad Hanif, Shan, Amir Sohail, Zeeshan, and Ashfaq. They refused charges and decided not to plead guilty. At this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses.

The suspects were arrested for chopping off male organ of Aish Muhammad, a 9th class student, and making him blind with sharp edged weapon in Sundar Police precinct.

The police booked the suspects on complaint of the victim’s father, Muhammad Javed, and took them into custody. In his plea, Javed said his son Aish Muhammad, and his friend Waqar, were on their way to home after attending their school when four unidentified people intercepted them, and started beating them.

He added they made his son blind and damaged his male organ over alleged illegal relationship with Hanif’s daughter.