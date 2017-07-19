LAHORE: The Centre for Public Policy and Governance's (CPPG) – Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) – two-day training on 'NGOs and the Government – Working Together towards a Common Goal' kicked off on Wednesday.

The training is part of a larger project titled “Social Welfare Department: The Provincial Face of Regulation and Interaction with NGOs” being conducted by CPPG with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Programme.

The training has been arranged by the CPPG project team. The event will span over two days of interactive sessions, which will cover aspects such as the public private partnership, conflict management, team building, negotiation skills, among other topics. It is being attended by officers from the Department of Industries, the Women Development Department, as well as NGO representatives from all over Punjab. Out of 23 participants, 10 are from NGOs while 13 are Punjab government officials.

This training is the third in a series of workshops being arranged by CPPG as part of the capacity building component of the ongoing project. It aims to equip participants with the skills and tools required to work in collaboration with each other for effective service delivery.