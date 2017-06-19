LAHORE - Jamaat- e-Islami’s acting chief Liaqat Baloch has said if the prime minister and his family were subjected to real accountability, all those named in the Panama Papers, ‘Dubai leaks’, ‘London leaks’ and those who got heavy bank loans written off would also have to face the process.

Baloch, however, said that the appearance of the prime minister before the investigating team with all his full powers in spite of facing serious charges, was a joke and the negation of democracy and the rule of law.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the JI acting amir held that the press conferences of the ministers and their threats to the JIT members could lead to anarchy. However, he said that accountability had already started and the nation would not allow anyone to obstruct the process.

Liaqat Baloch said that in real democracies, whenever a president, a prime minister or a minister faced any allegation of moral or financial corruption, he immediately resigned and offered himself for enquiry. However, the Pakistani rulers who made tall claims of democracy and rule of law had never stepped down to allow an independent probe.

“The statements of the ministers against the JIT prove that the rulers do not want to pass through the process of accountability and are making every effort to flee accountability by making the JIT controversial.”

Baloch also reiterated the JI’s demand for the prime minister’s resignation before he (the PM) faced enquiry. “With the PM stepping down, the process of accountability would also have won public confidence and the supremacy of the law and the judiciary would have been established.”

However, he regretted, the prime minister did not give any weight to these points. As a result, Baloch said, doubts were arising in regard to the accountability of the corrupt elite the supremacy of law and constitution.

The JI leader added that the statements of the ministers of not accepting the court decision were most condemnable.