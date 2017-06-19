LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has established an anti-quackery cell to curb practice of unqualified medical practitioners and quacks in the province. According to the PHC officials, the anti-quackery cell will enforce its measures through Executive District Health Officers. A comprehensive process of screening of all Healthcare Establishments was done by the commission to identify and to take action against the illegal practitioners and quacks. The PHC has made licensing mandatory and no Healthcare Establishment can function or operate without prior permission from the Commission. The Commission has so far issued licenses to over 14,000 legitimate public and private Healthcare Establishments having well qualified medical staff and proper facilities.