LAHORE - Like other parts of the world, Pakistan also celebrated International Father’s Day to pay tribute to the unconditional love and support a man provides to the whole family especially his children.

The day honours all the fathers by celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. Father’s Day is being celebrated since 1967 as a bid to honour the presence of the only real life superhero of every child.

Children make special efforts for their fathers on this day while giving them gifts, planning a party or spending quality time with them. Tech giant Google celebrated Father’s Day with a special cactus doodle similar to the one on Mother’s Day. It marks the relationship of father-child into six pictures of a cactus plant.

The doodle shows a cactus father combing the child’s hair, playing with them, and feeding them.

Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June.