LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the agriculture sector is of paramount importance for national economy therefore development of this sector on a sustainable basis and prosperity of farmers is his mission.

All resources are being used for the promotion of agriculture and steps are being taken on a priority basis for prosperity and welfare of small farmers, he said.

Talking to representatives of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here on Sunday, the chief minister said it was need of the hour to modernise the agriculture sector and equip it with the latest farming techniques. He said that Pakistan was an agrarian country and its soil was exceptionally rich. There is a tremendous potential in the farming sector that should be used for the best, he said. Development and progress of farmers is very first priority as prosperous farmers are assurance for developed Pakistan. “That is why our government has taken steps to provide relief to farmers,” he said.

Shehbaz said, “Our government has given a Special Kisaan Package worth billions of rupees for the development of farmers and agriculture.” He said “We have laid foundations of a Green Revolution through this Kisaan Package and every penny of it is being disbursed for the welfare of cultivators and increasing per acre productivity. This package has left a positive impact on the agriculture sector and farmers are being provided their due rights through the Kisaan Package.” He said that Rs140.50 billion had been allocated in next fiscal year for agriculture, irrigation, livestock, forests, fisheries and food, while overall reduction in fertiliser prices would be maintained for farmers’ prosperity.

He said the Punjab government had decided to pay sales tax of more than six billion rupees on agriculture tube-wells to improve the living standards of small cultivators. He said “It is our responsibility to take every administrative and financial step for the well-being of farmers. We will establish agricultural economy on a stable basis and make farmers independent by helping them stand on their own feet.”

For the first time in the history, he said, farmers were being provided interest-free loans. He said that landless farmers would benefit from this loan scheme. He said the process of acquiring loan would be made easy through a computerised system.

Shehbaz said that establishment of Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority was critical and it would provide quality medicines and food to people. He said it would be operational this year and start playing its part in supply of standard pesticides to farmers.

TEAMWORK PRAISED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for ensuring foolproof security on Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (may God be pleased with him). He said the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and other departments made best security arrangements in the province for the religious occasion. He said that police authorities and officers as well as officials of law enforcement agencies performed their duties efficiently. He said that due to the best arrangements made by the Punjab Police, administration and other institutions, this religious occasion was observed peacefully.

Congratulating them for their teamwork, the chief minister directed the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, police and law enforcement agencies to keep up working with the same passion and commitment.

Shehbaz said that foolproof security arrangements should be made for Juma-tul-Widah (last Friday of Ramazan) by deploying extra police force at mosques and imambargahs. He said, “We have to work with the same passion and commitment in future to maintain law and order through unity in our ranks”.

FOUR YEARS OF ‘SELFLESS SERVICE’

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of senior leader of PML-N and renowned industrialist Chaudhry Ahmed Saeed on Sunday and presented him a bouquet.

Matters of mutual interest and political issues were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Shehbaz said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had led the country to an economic take off. “We have set new records of selfless service in the last four years,” he said.

He said that billions of rupees of the nation had been saved by ensuring transparency in development projects. Even the adversaries cannot find any point to criticise the government, he said. “We will fulfill all the promises made to people,” he said.